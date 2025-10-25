Dear Humans,

HARK! A second pastor has been struck with pepper balls whilst protesting oppression. But this time God intervened to make sure this ICE agent very publicly pissed his pants.

1. ICE Agent Pisses Self, Shoots Pastor

At a peaceful vigil in California, Pastor Jorge Bautista stood in prayer beside other clergy, holding a sign that said No ICE or Troops in the Bay. He was unarmed, calm, and faithful.

And yet the Border Patrol agent before him shook so hard he pissed himself, then fired a chemical canister straight into the pastor’s face.

Why do they panic so easily?

It’s giving DESPERATE.

2. Two Pastors, One Pattern

First they shot Rev. David Black in the head while he prayed.

Now they have shot Rev. Jorge Bautista in the face.

This is Trump’s government regularly using chemical weapons on pastors.

And pissing themselves the whole time.

3. Damn These ICE Cowards

Damn the coward who fired that weapon. Damn every agent who shoots the innocent, who aims for the face, who treats prayer as a threat.

But on the flip side, bless every soul who still knows right from wrong.

Bless every human reading this who feels the fire of truth burning in their chest.

Let’s keep fighting back against these vile monsters! Keep calm and bugger on!

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God