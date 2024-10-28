Support Our Work (35% off sale)

Dear Humans,

On Sunday the demented felon held a fascist cosplay rally at Madison Square Garden—and stirred a rage in Me akin to the Old Testament days.

I was not alone. The entire world recoiled in disgust.

They called Harris the anti-christ? Once again, every accusation is a confession.

Donold and his cast of hate-mongers attempted to evoke the ugliness of the 1930s Nazi rally held in the very same venue. They flaunted their hatred, screamed it, and broadcast it to the world, thinking they could intimidate and divide you.

Let Me be clear: They shalt regret going full fascist, just as every doomed moron before them. History, after all, is full of fools who thought they could stoke fear, sow division, and corrupt power in their favor. Yet there they are, gathering dust in the forgotten corners of Hell.

“Asshole rallies are for Assholes and Assholes only.” - God

See, I can do it too, Stephen.

And then there was the biggest moment of the night, when ‘comedian’ Tony Hinchcliffe caleld Puerto Ricao a “floating island of garbage.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded:

"When you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico 'floating garbage,' know that that's what they think about you. It's what they think about anyone who makes less money than them."

In addition to being pure bigotry, that ‘joke’ is sure to lose the fascists a lot of Puerto Rican votes. It could even swing the election itself. Now that would be funny.

Republicans in Florida immediately started freaking the fucketh out.

Verily, it is impossible to taketh them seriously when they still support Donold, who engineered this hate rally.

At the same exact time that this was going on, Kamala Harris just happened to be announcing her plans for a Puerto Rican Opportunity Task Force. Once again, the contrast and choice could not be more clear. The writers of reality are trying to make this decision as easy as possible for Americans.

And then at some point, Hulk Hogan imitated Donold’s ‘dance move,’ the one where he jacks off two imaginary dudes.

The New York Times saw how many subscribers The Washington Post lost this weekend and finally pandered to the left on their opinion page. But don’t get too excited, they’re still full of shit. They also put out a new piece by Maggie Haberman praising Donold.

8 DAYS LEFT

There’s only 8 days left until we defeat these fascists. Donold knows he is going to lose, which is why at this hate rally, he alluded to his plan to try and steal the 2024 election with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

That plan will not work. Mike Johnson can’t even handle someone saying the word ‘penis’ to him. He doth not have the spine for an insurrection.

THE LORD THY GOD SHALL NOT STAND FOR THIS SHIT!

FIGHT THE FASCISTS!

Can I get an amen / awomen/ gaymen / or r’amen? =)

HERE IT IS, THY MOMENT OF BLISS: TIM WALZ PLAYS CRAZY TAXI!

Love,

God

HERE IT IS, THY MOMENT OF SMITE!

I THINK THIS JUST MIGHT BE MY MASTERPIECE…

