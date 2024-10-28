Letters from God

John Jacob
Oct 28, 2024

When is this Circus over?

I can only take so many clowns and freak shows at once, then it gets really old, boring and weird…

Who finds Trump appealing?

After 2 minutes of his ramblings, I need to mute my TV, leave the room or poke knitting needles in my ears…

WTF is wrong with this country?

I know it was founded on some shaky principles a long time ago, but really guys? This is where we’re at now?

Trump? Old school racism? Xenophobic scare tactics? Q-Anon conspiracy horsesh*t?

We’re really making America Great…🧐

Jennifer White's avatar
Jennifer White
Oct 28, 2024

If only. Sadly the display of bigotry will only endear him to his supporters

