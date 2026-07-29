Letters from God

Letters from God

60 Comments

User's avatar
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
1d

pretty sure that tap on the casket was to cover the fact that he held onto the casket to recover his balance. Whenever he's standing without support you see him rocking. And he was pretty careful/hesitant coming down those 2, 3 stairs.

Reply
Share
4 replies
CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
1d

Can't believe he didn't spontaneously burst into flames.

Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture