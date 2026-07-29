Dear Humans,

LO, at Lindsey Graham’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral yesterday, Dozy Donald fell asleep, humiliating himself and the nation once again.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire. And if you love God’s newsletter, make sure to join today as a paid subscriber, I’ve got a big special going right now:

1. Pure Blasphemy

First, Dozy Donald did a strange little tap on Lindsey’s coffin, sending him on his way to Hell.

Then he couldn’t even be bothered to try to mumble along to THE LORD’S PRAYER! BLASPHEMY! He clearly doesn’t know the words. Everyone else around him does. For 50 years, this would have been disqualifying for any Republican.

The bloated puss-bag even flashes disdain for having to say MY PRAYER, because he thinks HE’S God. He almost falls asleep standing up.

2. Popping Pills

Here we see Dozy Donald fumbling with some pills. What does he pop in his mouth here? God says Adderall.

3. Dozy Don-old

And behold Dozy Donald fall sound asleep, until his team hits their hidden electric-shock buzzer, which snaps him up again.

Otherwise Dozy Donald would slump to the ground.

Remember, this is the same guy who called Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’ for a decade.

This was Dozy Donald at Lindsey Graham’s funeral.

Dozy Donald is constantly falling asleep on camera for all the world to see.

4. Where’s The Outrage?

FORSOOTH, where is Jake Tapper on this? Where is Dana Bash?

Why isn’t the media breathlessly reporting on how the president is totally unfit for office? Or that he’s a pedophile in the Epstein files? Or for that matter, that he’s the most corrupt president in the history of the PLANET and it’s not even close?

They’re not saying a damn thing about Dozy Donald falling asleep again.

They’re too busy pretending he’s just ‘resting his eyes.’ They’re too busy pretending Lindsey Graham didn’t sell his soul to the devil. They’re too busy praising his meeting with war criminal Netanyahu. They’re too busy pretending progressives are ‘communists’ for wanting everyone to have healthcare.

They’re too busy attacking Democrats while Dozy Donald openly plots to rig this year’s election.

5. How To Smite Dozy Donald Today

Last weekend, complicit corporate media just sat there and laughed while Donald put on a TRUMP 2028 hat.

Now they will spend the next week pretending Lindsey Graham was a great and honorable man.

But I won’t. You and I both know those are lies from the pit of hell.

I work for you.

This is why supporting independent media matters.

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He wants his family of Trumps to rule forever. Help God smite them all.

Love,

God