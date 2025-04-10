Letters from God

Letters from God

67 Comments

User's avatar
Xeno's avatar
Xeno
Apr 10, 2025

Of course he and his mates did. But will the legal system do anything about it?!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Jill Corrigan's avatar
Jill Corrigan
Apr 10, 2025

GOOD!! Exactly my suspicions!!!

Reply
Share
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture