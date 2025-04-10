Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! Senator Adam Schiff has announced that he will investigate whether Donald Trump intentionally profited from the chaos he created by announcing devastating tariffs, watching the markets crash, then pausing it all just in time for a bounce.

“I’m going to do my best to find out. Family meme coins and all the rest of it are not beyond insider trading or enriching themselves. I hope to find out soon.” - Adam Schiff

The evidence is damning.

This fucking criminal bastard just held the world upside down by its feet just to jingle out some money for himself. Because he’s a mafia conman criminal. He doesn’t care what hell he puts us all through.

The billionaires are already back to kissing his feet. BUT NOW….someone finally has the spine to go after him. GOOD!

We are not owned by billionaires. Support independent media. Help us fight these evil bastards:

No one is coming to save us.

We’re going to save each other.

Love,

God