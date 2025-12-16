Dear Humans,

We are nine days out from Christmas, and President Grinch is busy dancing on the grave of an American icon for ever having criticized him.

The country is exhausted. The economy is on fire. Americans can’t afford food. And the President of the United States is mocking a good man’s passing.

And let’s not brush past the ugliest part. The same guy who admonished the left for “violent rhetoric” wants people to believe that criticizing him leads to being murdered. That this is just what happens to people who won’t shut up.

And yet he claims that WE are the ones who are deranged. Thou shalt not gaslight the LORD thy God!!!

1. Rob Reiner Was Right About Trump

Rob Reiner didn’t like Donald Trump as president. He made that very clear. He opposed him since he first came down that damn escalator.

Like many of us, he never backed down from that for an instant. For ten years. And he was right to do so.

Everyone with a heart and a conscience should hold that same position. They should fervently push back against this madness with every fiber of their being.

The real Trump derangement syndrome is doing anything less.

Some people have this vile plague so bad, their literal faces have become deranged.

I believe it’s called “Mar-A-Lago face.”

2. Don’t Give Up Hope

Rob Reiner wanted you to remember the goodness of humanity. Donald Trump wants you to be miserable at all times and think that nothing good will ever happen again.

Rob Reiner was right.

He was right about Trump.

But he was also right about us.

We are better than this.

And despite what the scheming pricks will tell you, better things are still possible.

They happen when people feel the urgency in their bones and decide to act together.

Don’t give up the fight.

Keep showing up to tell Trump to fuck off and go to hell.

Keep fighting tyranny and keep going all the way to ELEVEN.

It’s what Rob would have wanted.

3. Take 31% Off Today To Match Trump’s Approval Rating

If today’s story hit you hard, if you’re tired of being gaslit into silence, this is how you help keep this voice loud while it still matters.

Today only, I’m offering 31% off, to match Donald’s approval rating.

Claim your blessing and help keep independent, fearless writing alive while it actually matters.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God