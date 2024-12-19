Dear Humans,

Elon Musk bought himself a US presidency and all it cost him was $277 million. The investment was well worth it, he now controls pathetic, incontinent Donold Trump like a marionette puppet.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Elections Have Consequences

Elon Musk didn’t need to win an election; he simply purchased the whole damn circus. Why it was just yesterday that President Musk told Vice President Donold that he didn’t like the bill to keep the government running.

So what did Trump did? He hopped to, dammit!

One whispered word in Donald’s ear—likely something about “strength” or “making America great”—and the simple fuck was off to the races.

Donold immediately went on Fox News and said he doesn’t support it. This is causing the bill to be slashed to pieces.

As a result:

Money to help Southern storm victims (who voted for Trump) will be cut

Money to help farmers (who voted for Trump) will be cut

HOLY SHIT!

How dost thou like the taste of thine own folly?

Elections have consequences, and so doth worshiping billionaires who couldn’t give a rat’s ass about anyone but themselves.

Trump fancies himself the puppet master, but the truth is clear to anyone with half a brain and two working eyes; the richest prick on the planet pulls the strings now.

Donold is Musk’s latest plaything, and everyone knows it but him.

Elon Musk, seen here shaking his own hand.

Class War

As I, the Almighty, observe this absurd spectacle from on high, I can only marvel at The USA’s boundless stupidity.

Thou hast let billionaires play god, and now they’re treating thy government like a game of Twister—one hand on greed, one foot on corruption, and a fucking faceplant right into dystopia.

They don’t care about you. Let me repeat that louder for the people in the back….THE BILLIONAIRES DON’T CARE ABOUT YOU!!!

If you enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, here’s a little holiday treat: Through midnight tonight, you can upgrade your subscription at 20% off. Think of it as tithing for truth, comedy, and the occasional smite.

Click here to claim your blessing and keep the smites coming.

If you’re as fed up as I am, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to God’s rebellious, blasphemous, leftist network. Together, we can keep shining a light on the darkness and pushing for a better world.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Love,

God