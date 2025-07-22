Dear Humans,

Lo, Congress was supposed to work this week, but the Republicans did tremble and flee, for the name of Epstein was spoken. Now the House is in recess for five weeks, giving Trump six full weeks to distract everyone from all the evidence of his Epstein evil. But like Lady Macbeth discovered, some stains just don’t come out.

1. Trump Panics Over Epstein

Yesterday, in yet another very obvious and desperate bid to change the subject, Trump released the FBI files on Martin Luther King Jr. It backfired immediately.

MLK’s daughter Bernice instantly smote Donald for using her father this way, saying “Now, do the Epstein files.”

Bless you, Bernice!

2. Republicans Flee Congress Over Epstein

Democrats introduced amendments demanding the release of Epstein-related files. Rather than vote, Republicans shut down the Rules Committee and ended the legislative session a week early.

They dropped their own agenda: immigration, spending, everything. All to avoid going on record.

Now they will vanish for six weeks and hope you forget why.

3. MTG Threatens Trump Over Epstein

Marjorie Taylor Greene issued Trump a warning on X to '“take down every enemy of The People.”

Even she knows that MAGA is in open revolt over the massive government Trump Epstein coverup.

The people want blood. But when will these people realize Trump IS the Epstein files?

4. Trump Attacks Republican Congressman Over Epstein

Trump is lashing out at Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the only Republicans demanding the files be released.

He’s calling for a primary against his own ally to stop the truth from getting out.

That is not the move of an innocent man.

God is glad to see the implosion of the Republican party is accelerating nicely.

5. God Bless Jeff Daniels!

Jeff Daniels has spoken the truth. He said Trump represents everything wrong with not just America, but with being a human being. He called out the loss of decency, civility, and respect for the rule of law. And he said what needed to be said: “we’re supposed to elect the best of us, not the worst.”

Bless him for using his voice while so many stay silent.

Love,

God