Dear Humans,

Lo, Donold did exactly the stupid thing that he campaigned on. Now Republicans are panicking at their own idiocy. Behold the MAGA meltdown!

1. MAGA = Make Aholes Guess Again

Donold the Demented hath at last unleashed his long-promised tariff nuke: lo, a tax upon all nations. Including islands with no humans. Including U.S. military bases. Including US allies.

2. Revenge Of The Penguins

The stupidity is vast. But the memes are divine.

3. God’s Final Word

He didst slap tariffs on penguins but not upon Putin. The markets fall, the allies flee, and the fools who cheered now cry like babes.

They were warned. Repeatedly. Loudly. With charts and memes and righteous fury. So I don’t want to hear their regrets now.

This is the biggest fucking “I told you so” since Eden.

Thank you for reading, humans.

Love,

God