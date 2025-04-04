They're Mad He's Doing What They Voted For
FAFO.
Dear Humans,
Lo, Donold did exactly the stupid thing that he campaigned on. Now Republicans are panicking at their own idiocy. Behold the MAGA meltdown!
1. MAGA = Make Aholes Guess Again
Donold the Demented hath at last unleashed his long-promised tariff nuke: lo, a tax upon all nations. Including islands with no humans. Including U.S. military bases. Including US allies.
2. Revenge Of The Penguins
The stupidity is vast. But the memes are divine.
3. God’s Final Word
He didst slap tariffs on penguins but not upon Putin. The markets fall, the allies flee, and the fools who cheered now cry like babes.
They were warned. Repeatedly. Loudly. With charts and memes and righteous fury. So I don’t want to hear their regrets now.
This is the biggest fucking “I told you so” since Eden.
5. Join the Rebellion!
This post was not brought to you by billionaires or corporate media.
"I support your work because you are willing to talk about what is happening before our eyes with compassion and a well-seasoned sense of the freaking absurdity of it all. You genuinely care." - Laura
Laura is right. I do care. I care about all of you so much sometimes, it feels like I can’t take it and my heart is going to cave in. If you would like to support our work, you can do so here:
Thank you for reading, humans.
Love,
God
Dear God - I'm laughing at their stupidity. And your awesome memes/vids and jokes, thank you for you! But, I'm crying because this effs all of us over. This is going to be VERY bad and my retirement is in the shitter. I now realize I will be working until I'm 80 if I live that long. Oh God! Sigh....
There is a gargantuan difference in value between the penguins and Russia's brutal dictator. Penguin guano is valuable nitrogen rich fertilizer. Putin's bullshit isn't good for anything but oppression.