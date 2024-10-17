Dearest Humans,

With 18 days left to go till election day, if you’re like God, there are so many things happening at once that you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed. We’re all super-ready for this to be over, and for Kamala to have triumphed.

Good news! We’re kicking his ass.

Here’s the latest in the world of smiting.

1. Republican Voter Smokes Donold With One Question

QUESTION: I am a Republican, but no longer registered. I was disturbed by January 6. People from your own administration don't support you. Your own Vice President doesn’t support you. So why would I want to support you? CAPTAIN VON SHITZENPANTZ: I totally disagree with Mike Pence for certifying the election results. January 6 was a day of love.

Here is the whole exchange. Watch the questioner Ramiro’s reaction when Donold calls January 6th “a day of love.” The way he tilts his head to the side, as if to say, “gimme a break, dude.”

Wasn’t that a good question? With one question, Ramiro Gonzalez did a better job than almost every single journalist who has asked him anything this year…or for the last ten years.

Did you see the lady on the left’s reaction at 1:59 after Donold says:

“Ashli Babbit was killed, nobody was killed.”

A picture is worth a thousand words.

2. Kamala Destroys Fox News Host Brett Baier

Kamala Harris did an interview on Fox News with Bret Baier.

Even former Trump supporter Matt Drudge had to admit, she shredded him.

Here is the best moment from the interview, when she called Fox News out for lying with their deceptive video-editing and put FIRMLY put Bret in his damn place.

If thou cometh at the Queen, thou best not miss, for she will wreck thy shit!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

PS - Can I get a frigging amen? Or awomen? Or r’amen? Or ah…men?

