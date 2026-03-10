Dear Humans,

Today, Jesus and I watched a reporter ask Donald Trump a real question. He didn’t hold back.

And Trump was totally flabbergasted. He didn’t call the reporter a piggy, or tell him to smile, or anything. He just stood there and shit his pants.

I break down Trump’s insane claim that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk missile, his pathetic non-answer, and the rare beautiful sight of a reporter actually doing journalism.

For the full hour, Jesus and I welcomed comedian Jarrett Berenstein to The God Show.



We talked about Trump’s latest lies, the billionaire takeover of media, dead internet theory, bot-driven political bullshit, Andor, and what it actually means to fight back in real life.

Love,

God

