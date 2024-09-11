Letters from God

Letters from God

5 Comments

User's avatar
Awantika's avatar
Awantika
Sep 11, 2024

Woke up early to watch it live in India, fingers crossed (sorry, I don't pray!)

Reply
Share
Heather.B's avatar
Heather.B
Sep 11, 2024

I think when they ask Donald a question and he doesn't answer it but goes into a series of lies. Kamala should start her answer with a question like "is it true that you were convinced of fraud in the Trump university?" 🤣 And then answer the question, that will force him to try and discredit her question and totally throw him off balance. Because it's impossible for him to give a short answer, remember he likes to "weave".

We do know what to expect from Trump: lies, fabrications, obfuscation, hypocrisy, endless blather, victimization, bizarre stories that have no basis in reality, apocalyptic predictions of doom and gloom.

Kamala will CRUSH Trump in the debate. She is a prosecutor so she knows how to handle a CONVICTED FELON. I hope her calm and cheerful demeanor drives him CRAZY!

I'll be watching the debate tonight wearing this "Kamala removes stubborn orange stains" T 👇

https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/votek

Let's go Kamala!

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture