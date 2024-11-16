Dear Humans,

This last week has felt like 10 years. Let’s review and if possible…well…not laugh necessarily, but possibly find a vengeful smirk or two.

I AM GOD’S SMIRKING REVENGE

If there’s one thing that’s been made painfully clear in this election, it’s the lack of education in the USA. Over 50% of Americans read at a 5th grade level…and it shows. For example, people literally were asking Google if they could change their votes. You can’t make this stuff up.

People voted without knowing what tariffs were. They voted and thought they could change it later. We must never forget this again.

“It’s the economy, stupid.” This is true, but needs revision for clarity.

“It’s the economy, and most Americans are stupid.”

Sometimes the only thing we can do is let people suffer the consequences of their own ignorance. I concede there is a certain relief you feel when you have no fucks left to give and all you can do is let go.

CLOWN CAR ROLLS UP, MANY CLOWNS EXIT

“Elect a clown, expect a circus.”

IT’S BEEN A LONG WEEK

THE ONION IS UNDEFEATED

GOD LAUNCHES PROJECT 2029

I hope you check out Project 2029! This got a tremendous amount of support. If you’re excited about it, give me a frigging amen! And share it with a friend.

Love,

God

