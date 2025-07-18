Dear Humans,

Content Warning: Graphic, disturbing details ahead from Trump’s birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

Lo, I would not dare to email you again today unless it was urgent. But it is.

The Wall Street Journal apparently got hold of a 2003 birthday album Ghislaine Maxwell made for Epstein.

Inside it: a typed letter from Donald Trump, written as a fake conversation between him and Epstein, framed inside the outline of a nude woman. Two arcs mark the breasts. His signature is scrawled in the crotch like a tuft of pubic hair. This track as his signature always looks something like this:

Here’s the full transcript:

Voice Over:

“There must be more to life than having everything.” Donald:

“Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.” Jeffrey:

“Nor will I, since I also know what it is.” Donald:

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.” Jeffrey:

“Yes, we do, come to think of it.” Donald:

“Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” Jeffrey:

“As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.” Donald:

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

What do you think the ‘it’ is, here? Hmm…what could it possibly be?

That line, “we have certain things in common” was typed out by Trump inside a cartoon nude and handed to Jeffrey Epstein. And now Trump is threatening to sue the Wall Street Journal, calling the whole thing fake.

But the album was reviewed by the DOJ. And he wasn’t the only one in it. Dershowitz. Wexner. The usual suspects.

You cannot learn about this letter and believe for one second that Donald didn’t know full well what Epstein was up to.

