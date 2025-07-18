Letters from God

Letters from God

55 Comments

User's avatar
Cecilia Rodriguez Griffin's avatar
Cecilia Rodriguez Griffin
Jul 18, 2025

It is starting….and it’s gonna have a snowball effect! I can hardly wait to see maga heads explode!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
Jul 18, 2025

I hear a distant rumble of the trumpian death-rattle.

Reply
Share
2 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture