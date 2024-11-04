Letters from God

Letters from God

56 Comments

User's avatar
Jennifer Em's avatar
Jennifer Em
Nov 4, 2024

A bad day for maga is a good day for America!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
Nov 4, 2024

Dear God, after the election of 2016 I felt completely dejected and in disbelief that he could have won. Thank you for 2020 and four years of sanity to clean up his mess. I am now gloriously looking forward to our first female president!

Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture