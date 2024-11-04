Dear Humans,

Lo, since top-rated pollster Ann Selzer gave Kamala Harris a shocking 3-point lead in the traditionally Republican state of Iowa, on Saturday, the Fascists have hit a new level of FREAK OUT!

Take MAGA Moron Joey Mannarino (Moronarino?), who is openly promising he’ll “castrate himself” if Kamala wins Iowa. I am going to hold him to that.

Even if it is true that Kamala will lose Iowa, Selzer’s poll is VERY BAD NEWS for how Donold is fairing in Swing States. Even Peter Thiel backed pollster Nate Silver has changed his prediction for Kamala now. Their efforts to swing the election for Donold has failed and they know it.

But even Iowa isn’t out of the realm of possibility. That state has shittons of Farmers, and you know what they hate? It’s a word that Donold has been using a LOT on the campaign trail lately:

With Trump not getting any great news lately as far as polls go, Team MAGA is turning the Lie Knob up to 11. Here’s his corrupt, dumbass son saying that Dems will be bringing in “magic trucks” with ballots from….. ???

HUMANS, BE CAREFUL! THE LYING WILL BE PEDAL-TO-THE-MAGA-METAL NOW THROUGH THE NEXT FEW WEEKS!

Behold, here’s a nut job e-mailing him fake poll results from a ‘pollster’ just to try and convince the public Trump is winning in swing states.

Meanwhile, the MAGAs at the Fascism Rallies are proudly calling themselves GARBAGE:

Remember MEN, your vote is private!

This ad is Charlie Kirk’s worst nightmare:

HERE IT IS! YOUR MOMENT OF GLORIOUS MEME!

Who were YOU in 2016 versus 2024? Let Me know in the comments!

Love,

God

