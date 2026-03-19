Letters from God

Letters from God

7 Comments

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Elizabeth Schuette's avatar
Elizabeth Schuette
2h

When Rand Paul and Marjorie Taylor Greene have become voices of moderation you know we are in trouble.

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1 reply by God
Gibby75's avatar
Gibby75
2h

SMITE!!!

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