Dear Humans,

Today, Jesus and I reacted to the moment Rand Paul humiliated Markwayne Mullet during his DHS hearing.

WATCH:

Paul exposes how Mullet defends political violence and still believes people should settle arguments with duels. This absolute schmuck is Trump’s latest DHS pick, and he sounds like he crawled straight out of the 1800s.

Today we also got to talk to author and comedian April Ajoy for the first time!

April talks to us about growing up Pentecostal, breaking away from Christian nationalism, mocking MAGA Christianity online, and using humor to survive the modern hellscape.

Make sure to drop a like and a watch on both of those videos. Thanks so much for supporting God’s independent media. You are the reason this channel is growing!

We just launched our YouTube channel a few days ago, and we already have over 7,000 subscribers! Here is that link again where you can subscribe to our new YouTube channel: youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Love,

God

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