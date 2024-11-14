Dearest Humans,

BEHOLD! To make up for how serious and frustrated God was yesterday, I present you with some memes and commentary on the clown car that just pulled up to Washington D.C.

Prepare thy butts! Buckle up, buckaroos!

WOMAN WHO SHOT PUPPY TO BE IN CHARGE OF WILDLIFE

Kristi Noem, self-confessed puppy shooter, is nominated to protect America's land and wildlife.

It’s like the cabinet from Idiocracy, but for real.

MAN WITH ZERO EXPERIENCE TO DEFEND NATION

Pete Hegseth on Fox and Friends: “I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for ten years.”

Fox and Friends’ Pete Hegseth proudly declared he hasn’t washed his hands in a decade. Now he’s supposed to defend the nation?!?

The Pentagon’s reportedly stunned, but the germs are thrilled.

Veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Pete Hegseth saying women shouldn’t serve in combat: “I would ask him, ‘Where do you think I lost my legs? In a bar fight?’ I’m pretty sure I was in combat when that happened.”

RUSSIAN SPY TO BE TOP SPY

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on QAnon promoter MelK’s show claimed that some people don’t like her because she follows the “One True God” so they “react in the way demons react.” Um…Putin?

I know she isn’t talking about Me.

PEDOPHILE TO BE TOP COP

This is mean to Butthead, who was just a kid who didn’t like school.

“Matt Gaetz as Attorney General is a new low, but not as low as the age of consent is about to be.” - Jordan Klepper, The Daily Show

In a week filled with HOLY FUCKING SHIT moments, this has to be the biggest one of all.

Qanon makes pedophile top cop! Matt Gaetz barely legal to lead all legality! This is a new low, humans. America is a turd circling the drain.

Hey, you guys…remember that time House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Matt Gaetz a pedophile on CSPAN?

GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin on Matt Gaetz: “We had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor … of the girls that he had slept with. He’d brag about how he would crush ED medicine and chase it with an energy drink so he could go all night” (April) Republican Congressman Gonzales: “I serve with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties. (April)

Oh and remember that time absolute legend Walter Masterson called Matt Gaetz a pedophile right to his face? God remembers.

SMITE!

GEORGE CARLIN IS NEVER WRONG

George Carlin : [about why people elected and reelected Bill Clinton] The American people like their bullshit right up front, where they can get a good, strong whiff of it. Clinton might be full of shit, but at least he lets you know it. Dole tried to hide it, didn't he? Dole kept saying, "I'm a plain and honest man." Bullshit! People don't believe that. What did Clinton say? He said, "Hi, folks! I'm completely full of shit, and how do you like that?" And the people said, "You know something? At least he's honest!"

CRIMINAL TO BE BAD PRESIDENT

His second term is going to be even more chaotic and idiotic (chaodiotic?) than his first.

THE. KETCHUP. WILL. HIT. THE. WALL.

Fear not, humans! God shall be there every step of the way, ready to provide context, humor, and just a glimmer of hope for thee in these dark times!

