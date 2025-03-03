Dear Humans,

In a new post today on Lie Social, Donald is now telling Americans to stop worrying about Vladimir Putin. While Trump golfs and J.D. Vance skis, Zelenskyy is meeting with European leaders, fighting tirelessly to defend democracy itself. Let's dive into the latest insanity.

1. Agent Krasnov Is Doing What Putin Wants

Donold just declared on Lie Social: “We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrants.” (Translation: Stop noticing that I work for Russia.)

THIS from the scumbag who JUST let the Tate brothers back into the USA!

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, couldn’t hide his glee. saying: “Trump’s foreign policy largely aligns with our vision.”

Bernie Sanders called Trump’s behavior “embarrassing” and condemned Republicans for demanding Zelenskyy resign, calling it “horrific.” Sen. Chris Murphy put it bluntly: “The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin.”

These babies complained about respect. RESPECT?!

They literally just had Elon there and he was dressed as a total chode. And his toddler LITERALLY wiped his boogers on Trump’s desk! Didst they care then?!

Oh and by the way, I’m being serious here…hath Elon ever said thank you for all the government welfare HE gets?!

And what’s Trump doing whilst all of this aftermath unfolds?

Golfing.

His VP, J.D. Vance? Skiing.

And Zelenskyy? Meeting with European leaders, fighting to save democracy.

The contrast could not be clearer.

2. Trumpism Hath Failed

Trump’s voters are finally getting what they didst ask for—and lo, they are horrified.

A die-hard Republican supporter posted:

“I didn’t vote for Elon Musk, I didn’t vote for the President of Ukraine to get ousted, and I sure as hell didn’t vote for half of Americans being laid off.”

MAGA voters are losing their jobs en masse, as Trump’s federal workforce cuts smite his own base the hardest. How much suffering will it take? We shalt find out!

Meanwhile, Elon Musk openly backed calls for the U.S. to leave NATO and the UN, because apparently destroying Twitter wasn’t enough for him. He has to destroy America too.

3. Corrupt Corporate Media Props Up Their Dicktator

Even more absurdly, a Washington Post editorial just demanded Zelenskyy "mend the breach with Trump—or resign," blaming Ukraine’s suffering on Zelenskyy’s “stubbornness.” It's an insane case of victim-blaming from Trump's loyal media bootlickers.

4. God’s Final Word

America is led by a weak, pathetic man. Zelenskyy is doing the actual work of defending democracy, whilst Trump is busy posting Russian propaganda and shanking golf balls into the lake.

Trump is not merely incompetent—he is owned. Owned by Putin, owned by Musk, owned by his own wretched ego. And yet, his delusional followers still cannot comprehend that they are naught but pawns in the game.

Some of his voters are waking up, painfully aware they've been scammed. Their jobs are gone. Their country is weaker. Their leaders are vacationing while the world burns. But they must commit to never supporting him again or get fucked.

As for the rest of us? We shalt stand against these criminals, now and forever.

5. Join God’s Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God