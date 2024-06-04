PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA — In a rare and unexpected summer appearance, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow today, not to forecast the weather, but instead to deliver a scathing critique of the current political landscape.

Dressed in a tiny turtleneck and sporting a beret, the now "woke" groundhog took the stage and addressed the crowd with a pointed message: "I see a long shadow cast by endless Republican what-about-ism. Brace yourselves for five more months of ‘What-About-Hunter-Biden’ to deflect from their cult leader’s conviction."

Phil’s unexpected political commentary was met with a mix of cheers and gasps. "Turns out Punxsutawney Phil is a woke liberal," said local resident Betty Thompson, shaking her head. “He can burn in hell.”

Political pundits were quick to react. "This is unprecedented," declared MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. "Punxsutawney Phil has always been a neutral figure, but even he can’t ignore the absurdity of the GOP’s deflection tactics."

Republican leaders, however, were outraged. "This is an absolute disgrace," tweeted Senator Ted Cruz. "Even the groundhog is now part of the radical left agenda. Hunter Biden’s laptop is the real issue facing America today, not Trump’s baseless convictions. Shame on you, Phil!"

Phil was having none of it. "Let’s be real," he said, adjusting his tiny glasses. "Hunter Biden isn’t running for president. Joe Biden is. And unlike certain convicted felons, he’s actually doing his job. And by the way, my new book, 'Shadow of Distraction,' drops next week."

Former President Donald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social: "PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL IS A TOTAL DISASTER! VERY DISLOYAL! SAD! A RADICAL LEFT FASCIST! HE’S BEEN BOUGHT BY THE DEMOCRATS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I’VE ALWAYS SAID GROUNDHOGS CAN’T BE TRUSTED! HUNTER BIDEN IS THE REAL CRIMINAL, NOT ME!!!"

As the summer heat intensifies, one thing is certain: Phil’s prediction has cast a long shadow over American politics. The question remains: will the nation ever emerge from this burrow of distraction?

