Letters from God

Letters from God

3 Comments

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
Jun 4, 2024

Don’t be scared. humans. Unlike Phil, I don’t bite 😂

Reply
Share
Jennifer Baker's avatar
Jennifer Baker
Jun 4, 2024

I absolutely love this one. You’re so awesome God.

Reply
Share
1 reply by God
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture