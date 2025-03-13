Dear Humans,

Lo, the people have had enough. Jewish protesters took over Trump Tower today, demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian Columbia University student detained by Trump’s fascist regime.

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. The Protest and the Mass Arrests

150 Jewish activists, mostly from Jewish Voice for Peace, stormed the public atrium of Trump Tower. 98 were arrested on charges of trespassing, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

Yes, the same Trump Tower where literal Russian oligarchs have laundered money for decades is suddenly sacred ground when it’s filled with Jewish activists demanding justice.

2. Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

Khalil, a legal U.S. resident and Columbia University student, was arrested by federal immigration agents under a rarely used law that allows the government to deport people deemed a “threat” to U.S. foreign policy. He has not been charged with a crime.

He’s being deported for using his free speech to voice his support for Palestine. Free speech that Donold doesn’t like.

3. God’s Final Word

When Jewish activists are getting arrested for standing against injustice, while actual Nazis walk free with pardons, you know the moral compass is spinning out of control. This isn't just about one man—it's about the soul of a nation. Bless those who choose courage over comfort. Their resistance is the spark that keeps hope alive.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Claim Your 20% Off Special Here

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God