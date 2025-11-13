Letters from God

Letters from God

77 Comments

User's avatar
Tracy L Cooper's avatar
Tracy L Cooper
Nov 13

Not just the Brits, Russia & NY Federal office have the files, too. Epstein worked with Russia on how to control 47*.

So, Russiagate & Epsteingate are real. If the stress doesn't kill him, he can live his last few years as a pariah. A fate worse than death for him.

An added benefit, many oligarchs will go down with him!

Reply
Share
10 replies
Karen campbell's avatar
Karen campbell
Nov 13

Thank you, God. Stupendous news! Smite is right.

Reply
Share
75 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture