On today’s episode, Donald Trump is panicking as the Epstein reckoning comes for him.

Grab some popcorn, humans! President Pedo is going down HARD.

SMITE!

1. But His Emails

Here are but a few of the things we learned yesterday:

• Epstein called Trump “gross” and “even worse in person.”

• Epstein wrote that Trump “spent hours with a victim at Epstein’s house.”

• Epstein claimed Trump walked face-first into a glass door because he was staring at girls in the pool. Whoops!

• Massages were referred to as a “rub and tug.”

• Epstein sold secrets about Trump to the Russians. Let me repeat that. Epstein sold secrets about Trump to the Russians.

• Epstein offered the NY Times photos of Trump in compromising photos with young girls in bikinis during his first campaign in 2015. The NY Times declined them.

• Jeffrey was arrested and died right after it looked like he was going to flip on Donald during his first term.

2. Trump Panics, Desperately Tries To Stop Release Of The Epstein Files

Donald panic posted twice yesterday afternoon but has been quiet ever since.

Probably because he was too busy begging Lauren Boebert to take her name off the Epstein petition.

3. Megyn Kelly Is Vile!!!

Megyn Kelly admitted the emails “sound bad” for Trump.

Then she yelled that he should’ve released them himself.

Then she whined that he now looks like “the only one.”

Then the psychopath Megyn Kelly attacked the recently deceased Virginia Giuffre for ten minutes.

Then she started questioning whether Epstein’s desire for “very young teen types” made him a pedophile at all.

MAGA is finished.

Fun reminder to those who worry that Trump and Bondi can just erase the Epstein files: The British government has full copies of all of them.

Adelita Grijalva was sworn in, the discharge petition was passed, and there will be a vote early next week on releasing the files.

Polling shows 90% of Americans want them released. The truth must out.

JUSTICE IS COMING! Believe.

4. God’s Final Word

President Pedo, listen to God. You’re going to Hell. You know it and I know it.

But before you go, I want you to understand that everyone on Earth will always remember you exactly for who and what you are..

There will be no statues of you, Donald. No airports. No parks. No libraries.

Just shame. Eternal shame and scorn for all time. On you, your ancestors, and anyone who ever supported you or worked for you.

Your name will be scraped off every building. Your brand will die. You will be forgotten.

And we will live happily ever after.

