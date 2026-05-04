Letters from God

Letters from God

15 Comments

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Chris 🦋's avatar
Chris 🦋
7h

Dear God, how can that many people still support this pedophile war criminal?

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Dale A. Platt's avatar
Dale A. Platt
7hEdited

He makes Nixon look like a competent saint!

Which Nixon certainly wasn't...

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