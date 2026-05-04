Dear Humans,

Behold, Donald Trump’s core base is quietly jumping ship, and he’s too busy plotting constitutional chaos to notice.

1. Donold’s Polls Are Lower Than Any Presidents EVER!:

2. And He MELTS DOWN Over Rudy Nearly Dead:

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is now blaming Democrats for Rudy Giuliani being in critical condition, because apparently Father Time is a radical left lunatic now.

Jesus reports from Four Seasons Total Landscaping on Rudy’s hospitalization:

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

May 6, 2pm ET: Ellie Leonard

May 7, 2pm ET: Henry Rollins

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

4. God Bless You

Bless you all for reading our posts. And liking our posts. And watching our videos. And liking our videos! Whew! It can all be a lot to keep up with.

But it’s important that we do. The fascists want to lull us to sleep. Thankfully, God doesn’t sleep.

God bless you. Without your help and support, this progressive and hilarious form of God and Jesus would not exist.

We have not yet begun to fight!

5. Join The Rebellion!

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive — it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

“Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!” - Christine

“”You are entertaining and vigilant. Someone needs to do this and you are doing it well!” — Steve

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 2 years of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

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We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God