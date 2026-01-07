Dear Humans,

Lo, President Epstein McCriminal said the quiet part out loud again yesterday.

“You gotta win the midterms,” he told Republicans. Because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”

SOUNDS GOOD TO ME! 👍

1. This Is Why He Wants Elections Gone

For years, Dictator Donold has been openly talking about canceling elections. Now he desperately wants to kickoff World War 3 so he can declare martial law, cancel elections, and permanently protect himself from the Epstein files.

If voters show up this fall, he’s done.

Unlike the rest of us, Donold has known the entire time the full extent of his crimes. This explains everything he does, whether it be pretending to jack off two guys as a “dance move”…or ya know, by starting a war.

He knows the midterm elections aren’t about “saving America.” They’re about whether he continues to be protected by The Guardians of Pedophiles, also known as the GOP.

He’s afraid!

As well he should be. The guardians all seem to be either retiring or dying.

The stupid Me-damned idiot said it out loud. Again. Like January 6. Like “find the votes.” This evil bastard is worried. Worried about being impeached, going to prison, and then going to hell to burn for the rest of eternity once his ‘nice thin blood’ gamble fails.

2. He Is Afraid of YOU, Specifically!

A confident president doesn’t warn his party that democracy will personally ruin him. A confident president doesn’t tell you voting is dangerous to him. A confident president doesn’t need fewer voters to survive.

He’s begging Republicans to stop you. He’s plotting election fraud. I’m sure the criminal most responsible for inciting the January 6 insurrection is super concerned with a ‘fair’ election. Sure, Jan 6, 👍

It doesn’t matter what he does. The only thing that matters now is what WE will do.

Because this all stops...when enough of us say NO!

3. God’s Word Of The Day

God’s word of the day is: VOTE!

Make sure you’re registered to vote. Make sure all your friends are registered to vote. Start making plans now. Dictator Donold is scared. Let’s do what he fears most. Vote.

4. Join The Rebellion!

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire has bent the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist thugs. The man literally wants to take over the world and he’s coming for all of us who dare to oppose him.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive, it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn't just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive, it's a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

Click here to claim your blessing and keep the smites coming.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God