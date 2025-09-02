Dear Humans,

Happy Tuesday. Thank you for joining God for a short sermon. Free readers, I love you. Paid readers, I love you and you make it possible for me to keep smiting everyday without collapsing into dust.

Lo, so what had happened was…President Dark Hands Donald “PEDO” Trump vanished for the entire long weekend. Many people are saying he’s either dead or his health has deteriorated even more than before.

But instead of simply walking outside to prove he was fine, what did Donald do? He posted week-old photos with disgraced racist football coach Jon Gruden. That’s not proof of life. That’s a cover-up so pathetic it makes Weekend at Bernie’s look like a freaking documentary.

And here’s the part that really grinds God’s gears. These are the same people who spent years accusing Democrats of hiding Biden, calling him weak and half alive in a basement. And now they’re the ones hiding, scrambling to cover up for their dying king while corporate media dutifully explains away every bruise and cankle.

And now, instead of answers or the Epstein files, we’ll get a “major announcement” today at 2pm eastern. Verily, IT’S BULLSHIT!

They want you to believe it’s strength, but it’s just more theater. So here’s what we will do: at 2pm ET, me and Jesus will be live right here to watch this circus together. You don’t need a notification or an email. Just open thegodpodcast.com at 2pm ET and we will be there, laughing at President Dark Hands as he tries to lie his way out of death.

I look forward to seeing you then.

Love,

God

Share