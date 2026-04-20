Letters from God

Letters from God

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HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
14hEdited

On any given weekend, there's a high chance he's on his golf course, mostly at Mierda Lardo but it could be at any of his own properties. He has just surpassed $100 million of taxpayer money spent on golf in the 15 months of this term. Not only is this an open cash grab and waste of public funds but this is unethical in every way. Whar all the anti-gubmint waste conservatives on this?

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deniway's avatar
deniway
15h

Wasn't he on the golf course in Maralago when all this was going on? He COULDN'T be present because he is NOT stable; but, he WOULDN'T be present because he is self-absorbed.

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