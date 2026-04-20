Dear Humans,

Lo, the American people are getting sick of this demented criminal’s bullshit.

That’s why Donald’s approval just sank to 37%, with 63% of Americans disapproving and 50% strongly disapproving. On Iran, only a third say he’s doing a good job. Meanwhile, even his staff didn’t trust him to stay in the room during a military rescue crisis.

1. President Criminal’s Polls Are In Hell

This is what happens to your polls when you’re a pedo and everyone knows it.

Americans are watching gas prices rise, watching chaos spread, and watching this senile jackass lurch from threat to threat like a drunk with the nuclear codes.

The new NBC News poll has him at 63% disapproval overall. Should be 100% disapproval.

The people have spoken, and their message is simple: this shit sucks.

2. Even His Own People Don’t Trust Him

And lo, here is the part that should terrify everyone: according to the Wall Street Journal, during the rescue mission for two downed U.S. airmen in Iran, Mister Donald was not included in the meeting and instead received updates by phone.

Why? Because he was raging for hours, screaming about gas prices, Jimmy Carter, and how failure might destroy his presidency.

The commander-in-chief was so unstable they had to manage him like a problem child at a wedding.

He’s been so bad. he’s even lost white supremacist Laura Ingraham.

3. Stop Pretending This Is Normal

Corporate media keeps treating this like ordinary politics, as though we are merely discussing tax incentives, not a deranged criminal melting down in the middle of a war he personally started.

This is not normal. It’s pure panic.

Even members of Congress are now openly saying he is “not well” and calling for action because the danger is no longer hypothetical.

Enough!

Enough pretending this is just another presidency.

Remove him from office before he blows up the whole planet.

Thanks,

God

PS - No one is coming to save us. We have to save ourselves. Back the voices he can’t control. We’re building something real over here! The YouTube is growing fast, and your support helps us hire more editors and creatives to put more truth and comedy into the world.