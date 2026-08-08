Letters from God

Letters from God

47 Comments

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Penne For Your Thoughts's avatar
Penne For Your Thoughts
11h

Repulsive Donald put this on the WH website: "Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law." Not only is his wig askew but so are his faculties because he's describing his own administration.

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William Weaver's avatar
William Weaver
11h

That slapping GIF should be named Godsmack

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