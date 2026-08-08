Dear Humans,

HARK! President Senile Pedophile’s ballroom got blocked, he’s furious, and God is laughing at him.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our team. He’s trying to silence the comedians. Become a paid subscriber and give Trump the middle finger today:

1. Ballroom Blocked

Thanks to the rule of law, the kleptomaniac conman wannabe dictator won’t be able to hide away in a ballroom bunker fortress for the rest of his miserable life, after all.

SMITE!

As you might expect, he took the news well.

It’s clear that, as a slumlord, he’s incensed at being called a tenant.

He then proceeded to post AI images of his dream drone port.

He’s also now starting to claim that he won the Iran War. This is infuriating to God, because no the fuck he did not. In reality land, where you all live, he very much lost the Iranian war he singlehandedly started.

The six-time draft-dodger, who once called STD’s his “own personal Vietnam,” then posted an AI image of himself with General Patton and General MacArthur.

That’s right, humans. The Nazi who attacked Gold Star families now wants people to think he’s a World War 2 general.

Again, in reality, the Iranian war is over because Dozy Donald and Drunken Pete already wasted all their missiles.

VERILY, I say unto thee, President Bad Toupée is terrified of facing the justice, humiliation and eternal scorn he knows he so richly deserves.

He thinks drones and bunkers will protect him from the people he lives to torment. But nothing can save him from the reckoning that is coming.

History will remember him forever exactly for what he is — a criminal and a coward. The worst of humanity.

2. A Message From God

The truth is, Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth should be put on trial for war crimes at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Until that day, we must push back and stop them wherever we can.

It’s a good sign his ballroom has been stopped. And his name came down off the Kennedy Center. But it’s vital to win the midterms so this and all his other nefarious plots come to an abrupt halt.

We have to win. We have to beat them.

And that’s why I need your help. Become a paid subscriber and help us give Trump the middle finger today:

Be good, humans.

Love,

God