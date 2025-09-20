Letters from God

Letters from God

85 Comments

User's avatar
Angel's avatar
Angel
Sep 20

I canceled my Hulu/Disney that night. I wrote to ABC to tell them what thought. Censorship is unacceptable. We have to do this as a collective force or we will be seen as compliant.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Mary McCabe's avatar
Mary McCabe
Sep 20

Yeah! Proof that We The People have power. We do, don’t despair. Keep fighting.

Reply
Share
1 reply
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture