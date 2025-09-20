Dear Humans,

Lo, Disney thought silencing Kimmel would win them fascist points. Instead, they set fire to their own stock price.

Droopy Donald’s fascist censorship stunt is backfiring spectacularly, and it’s all because of good people like YOU.

1. Bless You For Fighting Back!

So many wonderful humans felt compelled to cancel their Disney+ subscription this week that the portal crashed!! And God was right there with you.

Lo, the people have spoken. And they want more cancelations.

Disney stock dropped 7% after suspending Kimmel. Go fash, lose cash!

Meanwhile, a judge just punted Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times into the abyss.

2. Disney Already Buckling

And lo, the pressure is working. Reports on MSNBC last night say Disney might actually cave after the backlash, with Deadline’s Dominic Patten hinting at “a pathway back” for Kimmel.

There are protests outside Disney HQ in Burbank, folks are canceling Disney+, and the execs are feeling the heat.

Because when large groups of people push back, even in small, scrappy ways, it rattles the empire’s cage.

Keep the pressure on, because they’re not as invincible as they want you to believe. Donald can’t hide his lying dark hands.

3. Remember This Moment

Humans, God has been greatly heartened this week by the surge of passionate support shown for comedian Jimmy Kimmel, a truly good and decent man.

Bless you all for your many random acts of rebellion!!!

“There will be times when the struggle seems impossible. I know this already. Alone, unsure, dwarfed by the scale of the enemy. Remember this, Freedom is a pure idea. It occurs spontaneously and without instruction. Random acts of insurrection are occurring constantly throughout the galaxy. There are whole armies, battalions that have no idea that they’ve already enlisted in the cause. Remember that the frontier of the Rebellion is everywhere. And even the smallest act of insurrection pushes our lines forward. And remember this: the Imperial need for control is so desperate because it is so unnatural. Tyranny requires constant effort. It breaks, it leaks. Authority is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear. Remember that. And know this, the day will come when all these skirmishes and battles, these moments of defiance will have flooded the banks of the Empires’ authority and then there will be one too many. One single thing will break the siege. Remember this: Try.”

Nemik’s Manifesto (Andor)

4. Join The Rebellion Today!

If they can cancel Jimmy Kimmel on command, they can cancel anyone. That is why we must build power outside their corrupt networks. Share this post, forward it to your friends, and help me keep this pulpit loud and independent.

If you value having a place where the truth still gets spoken, where no merger or FCC hack can pull the plug, become a paid subscriber today. It’s much less than the cost of Disney+ and far more important.

Together we prove they cannot silence us.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love, ❤️

God

