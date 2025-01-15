Letters from God

Letters from God

54 Comments

User's avatar
HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
Jan 15, 2025

Despite Hegseth's adultery character issues, sexual assault issues, drinking issues, financial mismanagement of charities issues, lack of knowledge issues, lack of qualifications for the enormous job of DefSec issues, he will probably be confirmed by the hypocritical fuckers in the MAGAt party. How fucked up is that? Enough to smite the planet with another meteor like the last time, at the end of the Jurassic Period?

Reply
Share
4 replies by God and others
Michael's avatar
Michael
Jan 15, 2025

Sadly, I do not think petey was embarrassed of humiliated. I don’t think he cares one iota about the hearings. He has the GOP votes and he will get the appointment - and then unleash hell when dear leader says shoot - and it doesn’t matter who is on the receiving end of that hell.

Reply
Share
3 replies by God and others
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture