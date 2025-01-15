Dear Humans,

Ah, the sweet joy of watching a man who thinks he's qualified for one of the most powerful positions in the country get absolutely demolished in a Senate hearing. Let go and let God break it down.

1. Highlights of His Humiliation

Democratic senators utterly exposed Hegseth yesterday as an unqualified moron with serious integrity issues. Some of their highlights:

He paid off a woman who accused him of sexual assault to keep his job at Fox News.

He refused to take an FBI background check.

He tried to secure pardons for people who committed war crimes.

He is willing to use the military to shoot protestors should Donald Trump ask him to.

He exposed himself as ignorant. He didn’t know what ASEAN was (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations). He said we have allies in South Korea, Japan, and Australia. None of those countries are in ASEAN.

2. These Morons Can’t Even Spell The Word “Military”

Lo, these mediocre During a discussion about the military’s diversity efforts, someone had the bright idea to use a giant sign that misspelled “MILITARY.”

That’s right, whilst Republicans tried to use racism to let a drunk racist lead the largest military in the world, the stupid morons couldn’t even spell the word. Clearly, we need a lot more DEI. Because these mediocre drunk racists are just pathetic.

Some of the other moron highlights:

Nancy Mace was so humiliated by Jasmine Crockett that she challenged her to a fight outside.

Senator Mark Wayne Mullins passionately defending the right to come to work drunk.

Senator Mark Wayne Mullins admitted he cheated on his wife and he would be in prison right now if not for her. He acted like these were ‘good things’ and even got some light applause for cheating on his wife and then becoming a Senator.

3. God’s Final Thoughts

Pete Hegseth is obviously totally unqualified to lead the largest military on Earth. He’s a raging alcoholic and constant adulterer who doesn’t wash his hands. His only job experience is being a moron on Fox News.

Should any actual crisis arise, he will be found drunk with his pants around his ankles and his hands all covered in shit.

He’s not qualified to run a lemonade stand.

He’s not qualified to run a bathroom.

He is vile.

Love,

God