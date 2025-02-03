Letters from God

Letters from God

50 Comments

User's avatar
Lisa Ferrara's avatar
Lisa Ferrara
Feb 3, 2025

Keep this energy, friends. Whatever you do, do not sit by idly. Resist however you are able. They're counting on us being overwhelmed, frustrated, and fearful.

Let's kick some ass and prove them wrong.

Reply
Share
Beth Dragonfly's avatar
Beth Dragonfly
Feb 3, 2025

NTSB announced they will only post about issues on X or Twitter whatever it's called today. Oh and Trump is filing sanctions against South Africa because they won't sell land to Elon.

I'm going to support any and every resistance movement I can. With dollars or boots on the ground.

Can we get muskrat deported or arrested for crimes against the US?

Thank you God for continuing to remind us what we're fighting for@

Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture