Dear Humans,

The vile Elon Musk shut down USAID today, locking employees out of their own building. But instead of taking it lying down, lawmakers and protesters showed up to fight back. Let’s break it down.

1. Musk’s Latest Power Grab

Over the weekend, Elon Musk didn’t just announce the USAID shutdown—he broke into the agency’s headquarters with a team of 19-year-old coders and personally gained access to government systems, including your Social Security numbers and home addresses. Using his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he declared USAID “a criminal organization” and said,

"Time for it to die. It’s beyond repair—a ball of worms. We’re going to put it out of its misery and absorb its functions into State, where they belong."

Calling anything a “criminal organization” when you work for Donald Trump is rich. And...a ball of worms, Elon? You just summed up the entire Trump era in one sick, sad sentence.

2. Democrats Are Fighting Back

On Sunday, AOC led the charge, calling Musk’s actions a “five-alarm fire” and demanding a full investigation into his illegal access to government systems. Today, Democratic lawmakers showed up in force outside USAID headquarters.

Senator Andy Kim spoke to security guards to confirm that employees were locked out. Representatives Jamie Raskin, Don Beyer, and Chris Van Hollen stood with protesters demanding answers. The crowd held signs reading, “USAID Saves Lives” and “Today USAID, What’s Next?”—because if they can shut this down overnight, what’s stopping them from doing it again?

Bless these people for showing up. We need so much more of this courage.

3. God’s Final Word

Musk is gutting the U.S. government like it’s another one of his failing startups, and Trump is letting him. This is incredibly illegal and must be stopped. All measures should be taken, from impeachment proceedings, to marching, to a massive general strike.

These bastards don’t get to do this in the dark. Every time they try to dismantle democracy, we will be there to fight back. Every time they think no one’s paying attention, we will show up. The battle isn’t over, and neither is the rebellion.

Love,

God