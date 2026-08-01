Dear Humans,

Lo, President Epstein had another meltdown today because his plot to arrest and prosecute innocent Americans failed miserably.

Grab your popcorn, humans. Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. Trump Humiliated In Court

TO RECAP:

President Epstein paid his corrupt friend who runs Greenwater Services millions to turn the Reflecting Pool blue for his birthday party. It turned green.

He had them pour hydrogen peroxide in it. He deployed the National Guard to fight the algae. But nothing could defeat his own idiocy.

Oh, let’s not forget that before they even put the water in, the stupid fucking moron stupidly DROVE HIS MOTORCADE on top of the newly installed matting.

The blue matting came loose.

So he arrested an Olympic athlete and 6 other innocent Americans and tried to pin the blame on them and send them to prison for ten years.

All his cronies lied and slandered these people as vandals for months.

Drunken Judge Jeanine had to drop the case because they had zero evidence.

They spent months calling these people criminals. They threatened them with prison. They put innocent Americans through hell. Then, when it came time to prove it in court, they had absolutely nothing.

President Epstein didn’t get away with prosecuting innocent Americans. He refuses to admit to the Reflecting Pool fiasco and the wrongful arrests, so he continues to pretend it was ‘vandals.’

But he’s aware his scheme failed miserably. He wants to blame Pirro now for his insane stupidity…and corporate media continues to act like he’s not BATSHIT FUCKING CRAZY.

He ‘insists’?? He ‘acknowledges’?! GET FUCKED, WASHPO!

2. Your Reviews Are In

Lo, paid subscriber Sarah Davis Oaks wrote:

“I love you God. You are awesome and mighty. Therefore, I have subscribed to your Substack.”

Bless you, Sarah. May your crops flourish and your enemies’ group chats leak.

3. A Message From God

This is what your support builds: the letters, the videos, the interviews, the jokes, and this whole weird holy machine.

Thank you to everyone who joined yesterday. We gained 11 new awesome humans. If just 10 more step up today, we’ll keep growing strong this August.

Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed. The depression and anxiety from being on the front lines of this war every day is real.

But I always get back up. I smite harder. Because I refuse to let these evil bastards win.

BUT I have not yet begun to fight!

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth, one that doesn’t bend the knee to corporate media or billionaire masters.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time.

And thanks to everyone who tipped me during the live show this week! Your testimonials and messages on my new Ko-fi page are beautiful. I love taking your song requests and putting my heart into it.

Bless you, humans. Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God