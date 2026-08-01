Letters from God

Letters from God

38 Comments

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Caroline's avatar
Caroline
5h

I dropped WaPo after forty years of subscriptions. Fuck those people. GO GOD!

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3 replies
GW B's avatar
GW B
5h

Lovin’ the art at the end. You truly have a gift!

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