Dear Humans,

Lo, Easter Weekend hath brought us a delightful surprise.

Pam Bondi has been fired as Attorney General.

Jesus is not the only one getting crucified this week!

This is why we’re here.

Because these fascist clowns count on people being too exhausted, too overwhelmed, or too numb to keep up. We’re here to smite these evil pricks.

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Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God