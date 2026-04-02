Letters from God

Letters from God

39 Comments

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Dianne K's avatar
Dianne K
3d

Now that Blanche is the new AG, Trump needs a new “fixer.” He can hire Michael Cohen because Cohen is begging for a pardon and wants to get back in to Trump’s orbit. 🤣🤣🤣

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11 replies by God and others
BJTS's avatar
BJTS
3d

She should still be required to testify- under oath!

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