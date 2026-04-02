Pam Bondi Fired For Failing To Hide Trump in the Epstein Files
Happy Easter!
Dear Humans,
Lo, Easter Weekend hath brought us a delightful surprise.
Pam Bondi has been fired as Attorney General.
Jesus is not the only one getting crucified this week!
This is why we’re here.
Because these fascist clowns count on people being too exhausted, too overwhelmed, or too numb to keep up. We’re here to smite these evil pricks.
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Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.
Love,
God
Now that Blanche is the new AG, Trump needs a new “fixer.” He can hire Michael Cohen because Cohen is begging for a pardon and wants to get back in to Trump’s orbit. 🤣🤣🤣
She should still be required to testify- under oath!