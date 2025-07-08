Dear Humans,

Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk. Now it’s very suspiciously gone. We can only assume she ate it. The perfect crime for the head of the department of justice.

1. She Said She Had It

Peter Doocy of Fox News asked the White House what happened to the Epstein list Pam Bondi claimed she had “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

Obviously, Nazi spokesperson Karoline just lied and deflected. She couldn’t say the truth; that Epstein’s client list was currently passing through Pam Bondi’s lower intestine on its way to her sphincter.

2. Some MAGA Want To Lock Him Up

His username is ‘VoteHarrisOut.’ He’s in the cult.

Philip Anderson, one of Trump’s loudest cult members, is now loudly saying that because Trump is on the Epstein list, he should be in prison.

Let’s check in withi Philip a month from now and see if he still cares that his cult leader is a pedophile.

3. Other MAGA Are Defending The Island

This is where it gets sick. As you’re aware, the Republican party has long been filled with rapists and predators. The former Republican Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert was convicted of being a huge pedophile, for example.

As a party, they have also long defended child marriage. So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that one Trump cultist responded to the Epstein rumors by saying:

“So what if he partook in the fun and games. Most men would have.”

4. MAGA Seen At The Holocaust Museum

In related news, two Trump cult members were photographed on July 4th weekend wearing MAGA hats at the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C.

While their masked gestapo is kidnapping and disappearing human beings off the street every single day, they have the nerve to wear their red hats to the Holocaust Museum.

Verily, isn’t it ironic? Don’t you think?

5. This Is Why We Fight

Because they bury the truth.

Because every single person who helped cover up Epstein’s crimes is now part of the crime itself.

They didn’t just erase the list. They erased the victims. They will never share the list. But in the court of public opinion, they have already been found guilty. FOREVER.

This cover-up will haunt them more than the truth ever could.

Because the truth has an end, but the imagination does not. It runs WILD.

Because people will say to themselves, “Why would they cover up the list if he wasn’t on it a thousand times? He definitely visited that island.”

People will be more certain now that it’s true than if they had a video. Because videos can be dismissed as AI. But complicated cover-ups of this scale and stupidity are damning evidence.

They chose to protect the powerful instead of the innocent. They buried the evidence. And in doing so, they confessed.

Someone has to say it. Someone has to hold the line.

That’s what this Me-damn newsletter is.

A rebellion against fascism. A place where we call out evil without apology.

So here’s what I’m doing.

Today I’m offering you a 20% off to Letters from God to keep this independent media operation growing.

Because we’re not backed by billionaires. We’re backed by you.

This is how we fight. This is how we win.

Let them have their faux-king liar.

We’ve got each other.

I will never stop fighting for you.

We will win.

Love,

God