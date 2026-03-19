Dear Humans,

Lo, the President of the United States just joked about Pearl Harbor… to the Prime Minister of Japan.

But never fear, for God and Jesus are here to smite the shit out of these evil fascist pricks!

1. President Ahole Makes DERANGED Pearl Harbor Joke to Japan PM

Trump tries to explain “surprise attacks” and somehow lands on Pearl Harbor… while standing next to Japan’s leader.

Watch the moment the entire room freezes, along with our response.

WATCH:

2. Bless Rep. Dan Goldman For Reading The Epstein Files Out Loud In Congress

On the House floor, Rep. Dan Goldman started reading what they tried to hide. Unredacted. Out loud. And it directly contradicts what Trump has been claiming for years. Bless this guy!

WATCH:

3. Thou Shalt Not Put Children In Prison

Children are writing letters begging to go home. This is happening right now in America, and too many people are still looking away. God is DONE.

WATCH:

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Love,

God

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