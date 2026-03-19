Letters from God

Letters from God

10 Comments

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Alan Iroff's avatar
Alan Iroff
31m

Every morning I search obituaries and am disappointed.

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Lily Misty's avatar
Lily Misty
36m

She looks very uncomfortable near him, he's probably stinking aswell!

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