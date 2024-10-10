Letters from God

Letters from God

40 Comments

User's avatar
Julie Mathews's avatar
Julie Mathews
Oct 10, 2024

Seriously how is anyone surprised by this!! I’m sure everything Ghengis CON is hawking comes from China.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jacqueline Aaron Cain's avatar
Jacqueline Aaron Cain
Oct 10, 2024

This made me laugh and laugh and laugh, until I cried. Then I remembered he'll probably be elected and put these in the public schools by Spring 2025 with my taxpayer money to continue the mass exodus of the teachers that is happening in the US, and I have been crying ever since.

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture