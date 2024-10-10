Dear Humans,

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Donald Trump, the man who never misses a chance to scream about putting “America First,” is selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles that were printed in China.

For $3 a pop, these Bibles were shipped from a factory in Hangzhou, China to be sold to Americans for $60 each. Donald has spent years bashing China for supposedly stealing American jobs and undermining the economy.

Yet, his “God Bless the USA” Bibles—meant to inspire pride in American faith and values—are produced in the very country he’s been demonizing….CHHHYYYNA. You couldn’t script hypocrisy this thick if you tried.

And with 120,000 of these Bibles shipped, that’s almost $7 million of potential profit for Donald the convicted felon. I assume he won’t be slapping any tariffs on this item.

WHAT A PATRIOT HE IS! WOW!

BEHOLD! The most patriotic man thou hast ever seen! Remember that one time he forced himself on the flag? And it was traumatized and had to get therapy for it? God remembers.

And, of course, Ryan Walters is pushing to get these $60 Bibles into public schools, using your tax dollars to fund this nonsense.

These aren’t just regular Bibles, mind you—they’ve been adorned with all the patriotic fixings: the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and, of course, Donald’s fat paycheck on every sale.

This calls for a quick rewrite of Lee Greenwood’s classic song, “Proud to be an American” which is also included.

♪ Cuz I’m proud to sell my Bible, made in China overseas, And I won’t forget the $60 price tag, as I cash in on the sheep. ♪

How much deeper does this grift go? Where does it end? Does it ever end? Or is it just an infinite grift loop? This is more than hypocrisy—it’s criminal. These scammers belong in prison.

Thou shalt not print “God Bless the USA” Bibles in China for $3 and then sell to Americans for $60, for lo, it’s a SCAM!!!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF BLISS

