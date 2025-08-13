Letters from God

Letters from God

66 Comments

User's avatar
Sandra Steffen's avatar
Sandra Steffen
Aug 13

There's only one problem with this plan . . . there are 9 GOP seats in California. . . why only go for 5 ? Take back all 9 . . . no rest for the wicked !!!

Reply
Share
16 replies
Dawna Stromsoe's avatar
Dawna Stromsoe
Aug 13

I ♥️ my CA Governor Newsom!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture