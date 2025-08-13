Dear Humans,

Buckle up because lo, this shit is insane.

In case thee missed it, President Pedo and the Guardians Of Pedophiles are trying to gerrymander the Democrats in Texas out of existence.

To prevent this, Texas Democrats have fled the state and are now being hunted by Trump’s FBI.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom warned Donald Trump in a formal letter this week that if Republicans move forward with extreme gerrymanders in states like Texas, California will respond in kind.

As you might expect, President Donold “Taco” Trumpstein totally ignored it. He was too busy snorting adderall.

So Newsom’s team switched tactics and decided to speak in the only language Donold can understand — his own.

Using idiot speak, they next introduced a 24-hour countdown clock! Hahaha.

Realizing that they’re speaking to a 79-year-old child, they went to great lengths to explain what “second-to-last” means. BAHAHA.

God is dead.

As the hours wound down, it became clear that the racist fascist rapist wasn’t going to respond.

So now California will redraw their maps and win the mid-terms for the Democrats!

No, seriously. California Democrats are now actively redrawing maps to eliminate five Republican-held seats, including those held by Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, David Valadao, and Doug LaMalfa. This makes them especially prominent targets in state-level political strategy.

HAHAHAHA! Fuck thou, Darrell Issa.

This is more than trolling. The parody works so well here because it’s backed by a real plan that ironically uses the GOP’s own playbook against them.

This is what rebellion looks like.

It is our collective rage deciding to use every tool to force consequences. It is making sure the pressure we build online spills into the real world.

And yes, fighting fascism online matters. It matters more than anything.

This is a war. And it’s an INFORMATION WAR. Winning the hearts and minds of people is how we win. You are a soldier in this war.

Your mind is the gun and your fingers are the trigger. Pull the trigger.

Online is where the war is won or lost. Ask any hardcore antifascist who has spent time fighting fascism on the streets face to face. They will tell you the same. Believe it or not — online is actually the frontline of the war on fascism.

Anyone that says that it isn’t, well then, wow. That’s like being there at the birth of the automobile and adamantly maintaining that horses are faster.

If you want our side to win, then don’t let these fascist bastards get a moment’s peace. Join us on the frontlines of the war against fascism:

It’s only together that we will defeat these fascist monsters!

Love,

God

