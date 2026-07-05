Letters from God

Letters from God

48 Comments

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TPapps's avatar
TPapps
8h

Sometimes you’re subtle, God. Sometimes you’re a center stage star 😍

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
8h

Thanks for taking these dumbasses down a peg. I saw better fireworks displays during my drive through farm country last night!

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