Dear Humans,

Lo, I nearly lost my divine lunch. On the front page of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal today sits Donald Trump’s birthday “gift” to Jeffrey Epstein: a letter framed by a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman, signed “Donald” right where the pubes would be.

This is not a made-up Internet picture. This is the actual photo that was in Epstein’s 50th birthday album, prepared by Ghislaine Maxwell, and now it’s been released to Congress.

It’s on the front page of the Wall Street Journal right now.

Here it is. This drawing is clearly of a 12-year-old girl. When you put it together with what he says in the letter, it’s damning evidence.

My reaction? It’s disgusting. It’s vile. It’s Donald Trump.

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey…Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” - Donald Trump, to Jeffery Epstein, on the occasion of his birthday, according to Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal.

Trump, of course, claims it’s fake. This from history’s most prolific liar. This from the man who once sold his doodles at auction. This from the man whose books and speeches are littered with the same bizarre phrases that show up in the note: “Enigmas never age.” “A pal is a wonderful thing.” The linguistic fingerprints are screaming at the top of their lungs that this is very clearly Donald Trump.

Rupert Murdoch is publishing his dirty secrets. The ground is shifting beneath his feet. The propaganda empire that once protected him is now feeding him to the leopards

Stay strong, humans. The truth is finally catching up.

Love, ❤️

God

PS - Join our team of radical leftist angels today,

Get 20% off for 1 year