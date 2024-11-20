Letters from God

Letters from God

47 Comments

User's avatar
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Nov 20, 2024

If MTG actually does this thing, let's see how long she lasts. They always say Democrats eat their own. Maybe Republicans make a nice snack as well.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Euni Hinojosa's avatar
Euni Hinojosa
Nov 20, 2024

I did not vote for pedos. I'm a real Follower of Christ. Not one of those phony ones wearing red hats and that Cheeto one. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by God
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture