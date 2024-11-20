“They Not Like Us” Mar-a-Lago Remix ft. God

Dear Humans,

For a long time on the Internet, extreme right wing weirdos will attack anyone on the left by calling them a pedophile. It’s evil and dehumanizing. I’m sure their erroneous accusations instantly justify, to themselves, the evil things they say.

Or maybe, could it be, once again, that every accusation is a confession? Because they just put a lot of obvious pedophiles and convicted sexual predators into the highest office in the land.

Four of adjudicated rapist Trump's cabinet picks have been accused of sexual assault: Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr. and Elon Musk. And they’ve only just been nominated.

How is that whole Matt Gaetz thing going, by the way?

Let’s review real quick:

Matt Gaetz : The nominee for Attorney General has been under investigation for alleged involvement in sex trafficking and sexual misconduct, including accusations of paying for sex with a minor.

Pete Hegseth : Nominated for Secretary of Defense, Hegseth was accused of sexual assault in 2017 following a Republican women's event in Monterey, California. Additionally, Hegseth has admitted to extramarital affairs, leading to his divorce.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. : Nominated for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy has faced allegations of groping a family babysitter. He has also been involved in extramarital affairs, which have been publicly documented, as recently as this year (2024) with a reporter.

Elon Musk : Tapped to head the “Department of Government Efficiency,” which doesn’t actually exist, Elon has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a 2016 incident where a SpaceX flight attendant accused him of exposing himself and offering her a horse in exchange for a “massage” during a private flight, leading to a $250,000 settlement. Additionally, eight former SpaceX employees have sued the company over a culture of sexual harassment, alleging that Musk's behavior contributed to a toxic work environment.

Donald Trump: Over the years, Trump has faced allegations from at least 25 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, spanning decades. In 2023, he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, resulting in a $5 million judgment. He has also been caught on tape bragging about groping women without consent ("Access Hollywood" tape) and publicly admitted to multiple extramarital affairs, including with Marla Maples and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. These allegations, combined with his own statements, have fueled widespread criticism and controversy.

That’s four people in the cabinet...out of 16 departments, assuming that Elon’s newly formed department actually becomes real.

25% of his cabinet picks are sexual assaulters, or adulterers, or just straight up rapists like Matt Gaetz.

Oh wait, new member of the Pedocracy just dropped.

That number just jumped to 31%!

Linda McMahon: In October 2024, Linda McMahon, co-founder of WWE and former Small Business Administration Administrator, was named in a lawsuit alleging that she, her husband Vince McMahon, and WWE were aware of and failed to prevent the sexual abuse of underage "ring boys" by a ringside announcer during the 1980s and early 1990s. The lawsuit claims that despite knowledge of the misconduct, appropriate actions were not taken to protect the victims.

MTG THREATENS TO EXPOSE ALL REPUBLICAN SEX CRIMES

A couple of days ago I wrote about how they’re already turning on each other.

Well, grab your popcorn, nerds, ‘cuz it’s getting good.

LET’S FUCKING GO

Sounds good to me! When we doing this thang, Marge? Expose the sexual predators! PUT THEM IN PRISON!

Wait…she admits she has known many of her fellow Republicans are sexual assaulters for a long time and has done nothing about it? I’m beginning to suspect she doesn’t care what crimes they commit at all.

THOU SHALT NOT BE SO FULL OF SHIT

Thou shalt not call everyone online a pedophile when your president and most of his cabinet are pedophiles or sexual assaulters.

Pull thy head out of thy damn ass.

Love,

God

