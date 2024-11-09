Morons Learn What They Voted For
"They can't do that, right?"
Dear Humans,
Here are some of the best memes and social media posts from this horrible, terrifying, no-good week of unbelievable bullshit.
FOR THOSE THAT FUCK AROUND SHALL FIND OUT
Uninformed idiots who really didn’t take 5 minutes to google search the word “tariffs” started finding out this week what it was. They’re also just now learning that Project 2025 is going to ruin their lives.
Pain is the best teacher of all.
THOU SHALT NEVER GIVE UP
Put me in, Coach.
God is ready to play.
Knowing this was going to happen and seeing it happen is the ultimate affirmation. These are the people that did touch that hot stove twice as children.
Hope the AHOLES who voted for that POS are happy now. Shit's gonna BIG TIME hit the fan, in SO many ways. Too bad the rest of us will have to suffer too. I'm tired of stupid humans.