Imagine being so incompetent you accidentally text a war plan to a journalist. That’s not satire. That’s the Trump administration.

1. These Morons Sent Their Yemen Strike Plans to a Reporter

JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, and others plotted airstrikes in Yemen over Signal. Somehow, they added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief to the group chat. I’ll bet it was that drunkard, Pete Hegseth.

The reporter cleverly said nothing. They kept talking. Messages show them venting about “European freeloading,” worrying about “risk to Saudi oil,” and discussing how to spin the whole thing. BEHOLD:

2. Also: A Leaked JD Vance Audio Attacking Elon Musk?

A separate audio clip allegedly featuring Vance badmouthing Elon Musk is now circulating. He’s heard complaining about Musk’s influence and calling it a liability to the administration.

Vance claims it’s AI-generated. No confirmation yet, but the meltdown is underway. This sounds real to God…and God is infallible.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

