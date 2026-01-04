Dear Humans,

Lo, Eric Swalwell nailed it yesterday when he said, “He couldn’t run a casino, and now he’s going to run a country in South America while he fails to run a country in North America?”

President Dementia Test can’t run another nation! He can’t even run his own. He also can’t run blood through his heart without an ungodly amount of aspirin. He can’t run a marriage. He can’t run a lot of things! He can’t run, period. I challenge Trump to run for 10 seconds without tripping over his cankles.

1. Trump Has Made A Fatal Error

Let us remember, this man couldn’t run a casino, a business where the math is rigged in your favor. He’s destroyed the American economy in under a year with nonstop tariffs and threats against other countries. His polls are in the toilet. Only 2% of the Epstein files have been released when 100% were due two weeks ago. This attack was launched on the very day the explanations for those redactions were required to be delivered. Explanations which never came. He’s headed for a bloodbath in the midterms and dozens of Republican resignations in the coming days. The blowback for all of this will be severe.

This damn moron has run his nation into the ground two times now. And now he’s going to “run” Venezuela too? Where? Into the ground, right? That’s where the oil is.

We’re supposed to believe President Weekly Dementia Test is suddenly capable of managing an occupied country, hostile terrain, armed resistance, oil infrastructure, global backlash, and domestic fallout without immediately fucking it up.

Sure, Jan 6. 👍

Have these idiots not seen Avatar one, two, or three?

No one likes foreign invaders. Occupation creates resistance. Pandora’s box does not close once it’s opened.

Oh, and we’re supposed to believe he’s fighting drugs now? He just pardoned a South American drug lord a month ago!

How about Scarface? Has Trump ever seen how that one ends? God doubts it.

Because what does he think Russia and China will do? He believes he can strip their oil interests without response? He is sowing the wind of his own demise.

Trump is on drugs. He has no understanding of political science 101 or history…or anything, for that matter.

This is all very, very insane.

And lo, it will not end well for him.

His own supporters are back to saying their most famous line, “I didn’t vote for any of this.”

Ah, okay. Yes the fuck you did.

Even 2024 JD Vance has been betrayed.

It’s almost like the First Annual FIFA Peace Award meant nothing.

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller’s batshit crazy wife just posted that Greenland is next. These people are textbook fascists hellbent on world domination.

Bless all the people who got out in the snow yesterday to protest in Washington, D.C. and Cleveland! People are furious and frightened right now, but your courage gives us all hope.

2. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire seems to be bending the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist ambitions. The man literally wants to take over the world and he’s coming for all of us who dare to oppose him.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive, it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God