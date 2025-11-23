Dear Humans,

Lo, witness the funniest unforced error since Donold fell in love with Zohran on Friday. In an attempt to expose liberal bots, Elon ‘Moron’ Musk launched a new “About This Account” feature, which reveals a user’s real country based on their IP address.

Within hours, an estimated 70% or more of America-First Pro-MAGA accounts had been exposed as being run by foreign agents instead.

1. Musk Releases New Location Feature, Shuts It Down Hours Later

Users started checking MAGA accounts. They found countries like Russia. Nigeria. Bangladesh. India. Macedonia. Troll farms lighting up like a Christmas tree.

For some reason, Fox News is registered to Germany. Fox News! America’s #1 Source for Nazi Propaganda!

The Department of Homeland Security is posting from Israel. Seems fishy! Seems far from the homeland. What’s up with that?

A “Texas Patriot Mom” is broadcasting from Russia. She still hasn’t changed her handle to “Russian Spy Mom” yet,

“Trump Is My President” checks in from Macedonia, the troll farm capital of 2016.

To be fair and balanced, God searched major liberal accounts and found them all located in either the United States or Canada. Not a single prominent liberal voice showed up as Russia, Macedonia or Bangladesh. Not one.

As the evidence of all the MAGA foreign trolls poured in, Musk panicked. The location feature was removed within hours.

2. They Will Not Control Us

For years, foreign operatives have pretended to be Americans. They’ve poisoned the national bloodstream with fake outrage, fake movements, fake mobs, fake victories, fake assassinations. They’ve tried to turn Americans against each other with lies crafted continents away. And they’re pretty good at it.

Everything about MAGA has been manufactured from the start. Their influence. Their reach. Their crowds. Their identities. Their entire ecosystem propped up by foreign agents hired to destabilize the United States.

They didn’t expose us.

They exposed themselves.

3. We Will Be Victorious

God and G.I. Jesus are front-line digital warriors in this global information war. Yup, we’re basically modern American heroes. We fight against the lies of these spies.

