Dear Humans,

Lo, on a day when most folks gathered with family, warmth, and actual human affection, two of the wealthiest men on Earth sat alone with their phones and their misery, posting hate. Both men have everything but love, everything but joy, everything but peace.

1. Donald’s Thanksgiving Meltdown

Trump ended Thanksgiving with one of the longest, most racist, most deranged, degrading rants of his public life. He went after immigrants, Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, and then called Governor Tim Walz “seriously ret—-ed,” a man with a special needs son. Walz responded by asking Trump to release his MRI results.

Donald is a cornered rat. His poll numbers are as horrific as his words and deeds.

He’s going to lose the Congress and that right soon.

The Ghost of Jeffrey Epstein haunts his every moment.

And while Trump was ending Thanksgiving with a racist meltdown, his own supporters were online freaking out about how their Thanksgiving dinner cost more under Trump in 2025 than under Biden in 2024.

Meanwhile, his DHS acting Chief Security Officer Iowna B. Horyn was getting roasted online. God checked and yes, that’s her real name. Pronounced “I wanna be whorin’.” 😂

2. Elonely Musk

And then there’s Elon Musk, richest prick on the planet, tweeting whilst high on ketamine.

He started the day with a very strained “Happy Thanksgiving” post that felt like it was written by an alien posing as a human.

This is a man with twelve children and no visible connection to any of them. His exes have the kids. His siblings duck him. His only holiday companions were MAGA trolls based in Russia. He’s not saving civilization. He’s building the world’s most expensive loneliness machine.

He also spent time posting about declining birth rates, which is exactly what someone does on Thanksgiving when their personal life is a smoldering crater.

3. Better Things Are Possible

And here is the truth, my child. These pricks are miserable because they’re lonely. Well. their loneliness is earned. They will expire and history will remember them for the evil scumbags they are. So take heart.

Better things are possible. The future belongs to those willing to build something better together. The future belongs to us.

4. The True Meaning of Thanksgiving

And if thou seeketh something to lift thy weary spirit, here’s My new official Thanksgiving tradition. Humans, gather round. This flash mob singing Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen brings joy to even the cloudiest days. Let it refill your soul before we return to the fight.

5. God’s 35% Off Black Friday Sale

We are risking everything to stand against Donald and his fascist fanatics. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive; it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

So if you’ve enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, or if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Upgrade your subscription today at 35% off before the sale ends tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your Black Friday blessing and keep the smites coming.

GET 35% OFF FOR 1 YEAR

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God