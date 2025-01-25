Dear Humans,

This week, Donold’s grand deportation scheme hit a roadblock. Mexico, tired of his nonsense, denied a U.S. military deportation plane entry, sending his administration into a tailspin. God is here to savor the schadenfreude.

what did they think would happen

1. Mexico Says No

On Thursday, a U.S. military plane carrying deported migrants was blocked from landing in Mexico. Officials cited a lack of proper agreements—a diplomatic way of saying, “Not today, Satan.”

2. MAGA Wakes Up

Meanwhile, Trump supporters are realizing they’ve been duped. One devastated voter took to TikTok to complain:

“My family are DREAMers. This is not what I voted for!”

Another person on Tik Tok begged God to protect them. I’ve been trying as hard as I can! I tried to warn them. Sometimes it’s hard to compete with platform-wide, biliionaire-backed disinformation. Lies have been going around the world for decades while the truth keeps hitting the ‘snooze’ button.

Hate to break it to you, MAGA, but this is exactly what you voted for. Betrayal has never been so predictable.

Everyone told you so.

3. God’s Final Word

Thou shalt not act surprised when the people you voted for end up doing exactly what they very loudly said they were going to do.

Now go forth and revel in the chaos, my children. Remember: the Lord works in mysterious ways—but karma works in hilarious ways.

4. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 8 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God