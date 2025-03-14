Letters from God

Letters from God

User's avatar
Ellen Schwartz's avatar
Ellen Schwartz
Mar 14, 2025

The problem, I keep thinking, is that the Trump followers who are disappointed in him are still racist, xenophobic misogynists. They’re not angry because people are suffering, they are only angry because they themselves are suffering.

Beth Stinson's avatar
Beth Stinson
Mar 14, 2025

The Bernie-AOC tour is great! However, I am truly alarmed that the dems have caved in and will vote for the CR. Schumer is a terrible leader - his public speaking is embarrassing, he has no fire and is not inspiring. He should rally the dems to vote no and blame the repubs. But, alas the dems have a problem with direct messaging and so are fearful it will backfire because they can't communicate their case for not surrendering what little power they have left.

