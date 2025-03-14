AOC is Going On Tour with Bernie!
Dear Humans,
The news is exhausting, the world is a mess, and Trump and Elon are still as awful as ever. But we’ve got good news, memes, schadenfreude and mockery at their expense. Hopefully, this helps you feel a little better today. Enjoy.
1. Trump Voters Are Suffering
The grift is catching up with Donold, and even his most loyal fans are starting to realize they got played.
2. Memes to Mock Elon
Check out these new Tesla ads going up in London.
3. Memes to Mock Donold
The guy who bankrupted a casino is showing everyone the sheer stupidity it took to do so.
4. God's Final Word
It is always dumbest right before the dawn of intelligence. But if there is one constant in life, it is change. And change is happening.
The Trumpcession is here, it is 100% his fault and everyone knows it. His polls numbers are tanking fast.
DOGE is a PR nightmare that has not found any savings.
Elon’s car company Tesla will forever be associated with Nazism.
The remaining free world is uniting against American fascism.
AOC is going on tour with Bernie!
Can God get a HELL YEAH? Let me know in the comments, and make sure to like, re-stack, and share this post.
By the way, this last week Elon Musk was asked how it felt to lose $150 billion. His response? ‘Always look on the bright side of life.’ We are, Elon. We are. The bright side of life right now (for every decent person on the planet) is that your true idiocy is shining through—and it’s gonna cost you everything.
Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.
Love,
God
The problem, I keep thinking, is that the Trump followers who are disappointed in him are still racist, xenophobic misogynists. They’re not angry because people are suffering, they are only angry because they themselves are suffering.
The Bernie-AOC tour is great! However, I am truly alarmed that the dems have caved in and will vote for the CR. Schumer is a terrible leader - his public speaking is embarrassing, he has no fire and is not inspiring. He should rally the dems to vote no and blame the repubs. But, alas the dems have a problem with direct messaging and so are fearful it will backfire because they can't communicate their case for not surrendering what little power they have left.