Dear Humans,

The news is exhausting, the world is a mess, and Trump and Elon are still as awful as ever. But we’ve got good news, memes, schadenfreude and mockery at their expense. Hopefully, this helps you feel a little better today. Enjoy.

1. Trump Voters Are Suffering

The grift is catching up with Donold, and even his most loyal fans are starting to realize they got played.

2. Memes to Mock Elon

Check out these new Tesla ads going up in London.

3. Memes to Mock Donold

The guy who bankrupted a casino is showing everyone the sheer stupidity it took to do so.

4. God's Final Word

It is always dumbest right before the dawn of intelligence. But if there is one constant in life, it is change. And change is happening.

The Trumpcession is here, it is 100% his fault and everyone knows it. His polls numbers are tanking fast.

DOGE is a PR nightmare that has not found any savings.

Elon’s car company Tesla will forever be associated with Nazism.

The remaining free world is uniting against American fascism.

AOC is going on tour with Bernie!

Can God get a HELL YEAH? Let me know in the comments, and make sure to like, re-stack, and share this post.

By the way, this last week Elon Musk was asked how it felt to lose $150 billion. His response? ‘Always look on the bright side of life.’ We are, Elon. We are. The bright side of life right now (for every decent person on the planet) is that your true idiocy is shining through—and it’s gonna cost you everything.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God