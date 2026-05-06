Letters from God

Letters from God

8 Comments

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
7h

I know one thing I sure as heck do NOT want to have to pay for that big gaudy, garish, ballroom for any reason. Why? Because I don't recall "HIM" asking any of us if we even wanted that Big ugly thing and it's just another one of those things that "HE" was only doing for himself NOT for the PEOPLE of the USA!

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
8h

He just wants to wet his greedy ballroom beak a little. May it be an arid endeavor.

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