Dear Humans,

Lo, Melania tried to convince America that Donald Trump has empathy, the crowd laughed at him, and somehow that was only the beginning of the madness.

So today on The God Show, Jesus and I watched Melania attempt the impossible, then broke down Trump’s $1 billion ballroom scam and all the times he promised it would cost taxpayers absolutely nothing.

1. Melania Humiliates Donald In Public & His $1 Billion Ballroom Scam Explodes

2. Ellie Leonard Spills Epstein And Melania SECRETS

Also today, investigator Ellie Leonard joined us for one of the wildest conversations we’ve had yet, covering Trump’s Epstein panic, Melania’s strange public appearance, Ghislaine Maxwell’s leverage, Michael Wolff’s Epstein ties, and why corporate media still refuses to say the obvious damn thing out loud.

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

May 7, 2pm ET: Henry Rollins

May 8, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

4. God Bless You

Bless you all! In case you missed my morning letter, today marked our 2 year birthday on Substack.

5. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive — it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

“Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!” - Christine

“”You are entertaining and vigilant. Someone needs to do this and you are doing it well!” — Steve

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 2 years of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

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We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God