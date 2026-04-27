Dear Humans,

Lo, Melania Trump has now declared war on Jimmy Kimmel because he made an amazing joke about her. They believe comedy is violence unless Donald is the one doing it.

So tonight on The God Show, Jesus and I break down Melania’s ridiculous meltdown, Trump’s demand that ABC fire Kimmel, and the hilarious attempt to pretend a joke from last week caused events that happened afterward, because time itself is now fake news.

Also today, we covered Donald’s 60 Minutes disaster, where one question made him go full Nixon on national television.

1. Melania FREAKS Out Over AMAZING Jimmy Kimmel Joke

2. Bless The 60 Minutes Question That Made Trump Go Full Nixon

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

April 28, 2pm ET: Dean Obeidallah

April 29, 2pm ET: John Fugelsang

April 30, 2pm ET: Alex Pearlman

May 5, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 6, 2pm ET: Ellie Leonard

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

4. God Bless You

Bless you all for reading our posts. And liking our posts. And watching our videos. And liking our videos! Whew! It can all be a lot to keep up with.

But it’s important that we do. The fascists want to lull us to sleep. Thankfully, God doesn’t sleep.

God bless you. Without your help and support, this progressive and hilarious form of God and Jesus would not exist.

We have only just begun.

Love,

God

P.S. - Every paid subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, join today.