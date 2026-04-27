Letters from God

Letters from God

11 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
2h

Thanks for all the laughs in today's live (and every day)! And congrats on hitting 17K on YT today!

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2h

Geez, Melania gets butt hurt just like the 🍊🤡💩 does regarding about jokes.

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