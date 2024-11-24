Letters from God

Letters from God

23 Comments

User's avatar
Jan Frederick's avatar
Jan Frederick
Nov 24, 2024

Just turned down a Thanksgiving invite from my racist sister and plan to spend the day with my son, who is on the same side as me. I raised him well and I am thankful he turned out that way. Thank you, God! Amen! Awomen!

Reply
Share
BillyBobPA's avatar
BillyBobPA
Nov 24, 2024

With all the turmoil and chaos, I'm thankful for truth and humor from God. Amen.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture