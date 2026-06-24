Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! Yesterday Donald “I Love Inflation!” Trump gave a speech in Pennsylvania and got interrupted by a young man very loudly yelling “PEDOPHILE!” at the top of his lungs.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. If you’re new, don’t forget to join today as a free or paid subscriber.

1. Witness a Free Speech Legend

Lo, a young man wearing a camo jacket showed up to Trump’s speech and utilized his free speech.

He merely said what every American with a fully functional brain thinks every time they look at Trump’s face and remember just how hard he’s worked to cover up and distract from the Epstein files.

Trump supporters covered up his mouth and booed him.

Security ushered him out.

But this young man bravely exercised his free speech. Bless his courage. Little acts of freedom like this are what actually makes America a place worth celebrating.

Also, every American who yells pedophile at Trump like this is entitled to at least $500,000 from the Internet on GoFundMe.

The Lord has spoken!

2. Your Reviews Of God Are In

HARK! New paid subscriber Leah Fry wrote this testimonial when she joined:

"Anyone who can make me laugh at the Trump shitshow deserves my support."

Bless you, Leah! Thank you so much for your support!

3. An Urgent Message From God

President Pedophile is arresting everyday Americans for touching the water in the Reflecting Pool.

He wants to give them 20 years in prison.

Meanwhile, he pardoned January 6 terrorists.

And to date not one single Epstein criminal in the USA has been arrested.

It makes me furious. He and all his accomplices belong in prison.

I don’t know about you, but I will never stop fighting to stop the Epstein class and save this world.

How can you help our cause? Reading helps. Sharing helps. Blessing the little heart helps.

But paid subscribers are what keep Letters from God growing our team and expanding our reach.

God wants YOU. 🫵

Join the Rebellion today:

Bless you, humans. Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God