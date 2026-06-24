Letters from God

Letters from God

40 Comments

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Michele Dukinfield's avatar
Michele Dukinfield
14h

Those AHs covered his mouth? That’s assault. And he should press charges.

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
14h

Love to see it when people leave their 1 star reviews of Trump in person. ❤️

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