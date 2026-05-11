Dear Humans,

Lo, MAGA has reached a new level of humiliation.

1. MAGA Thinks Trump Can BEAT Them Up?!

Watch as God and Jesus mock their insanity here:

2. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

May 12, 2pm ET: Comedian Drew Morgan!

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke!

May 20, 2pm ET: Visibility Brigade returns!

3. Join The Rebellion!

God and Jesus are busting their asses day in and day out.

Are you with us?!?

Because we are with you.

Every live, every video, every letter, every post.

God knows most people will look away, but not you.

We need your help to smite these maniacs and send them back to hell.

Join our team today as either a free or paid subscriber. It helps and it matters!

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