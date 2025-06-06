Dear Humans,

As you’re no doubt well aware, yesterday Elon turned on ‘Dead Taco’ Donald. So God decided to take a peak at how MAGA is taking the news. And God was not disappointed!

They’re losing what’s left of their broken little brains because Elon alleged that Donald Trump’s name is all over the Epstein list and that “the truth will come out.”

BEHOLD THEIR GLORIOUS PAIN!

1. MAGA Explodes in Grief

After a long day of telling the world that Donald’s a huge pedophile, Elon boosted a podcast appearance from JD Vance.

This is because he and Peter Thiel want Donald gone so they can install their purchased puppet, JD Vance.

God checked the comments under this post, and found a treasure trove of pure, uncut MAGA grief. Verily, they’re still in denial.

Some were starting to realize that there is no coming back from very publicly calling someone a pedophile. “Why did you do this?!” God is choking with laughter.

Others demanded his immediate deportation. God must admit. This would be hilarious. As long as he gets due process, of course. For everyone should get that.

Alex Jones wants Trump to respond to the Epstein’s List claims. Of course, he won’t, because he’s guilty as sin.

And lo, Catturd wept.

2. Where We Go From Here

God is enjoying the destruction of the broligarch / fascist alliance in the forms of Elon Musk and Donald ‘Taco’ Trump.

As part of their Project 2025 plan, the broligarchs fully intend on removing taco from power and installing the most disliked man of all time, JD Vance.

Whoever the enemy is, these disgusting AI techno-fascists must be defeated.

And we will be there to defeat them.

3. A Message From God

Today is the 6th day of June of 2025.

Today marks the 81st anniversary of D-Day. The Allies landed in Normandy and went on to defeat the Nazis. And Hitler went on to take his life in a bunker.

Let yourself be inspired by the morale of that story:

WE CAN DEFEAT THE FASCISTS!

When we fight, we win!

Love,

God